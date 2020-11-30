Lois Augusta Braden

February 2, 1929 - November 28, 2020

Davenport - Lois Augusta Braden, 91, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Kahl Home. Private family services will take place at The Runge Mortuary. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Lois was born February 2, 1929 in Iowa, the daughter of Walter James and Alice Sophia (Rathjen) Golinghorst. After graduating from Davenport Central High School, Lois worked at Keppy's General Store in Donahue, IA. Later she worked for ASCS Office for 5 years before her marriage to George W. Braden on January 29, 1955 in Davenport. After her marriage, she worked full-time with her husband on the family farm and was a loving mother to five children.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she volunteered. She was a member of several card clubs, a member of the Soy Bean Association, delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered with the Red Cross at Genesis Hospital for over 12 years.

Her greatest achievement was raising her children and working on the family farm. Also living to be 91 years old and seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband of over 65 years, George W. Braden, Sr., children: Cindy (Ken) Langtimm, Bettendorf; Bob (MaryAnne) Braden, Eldridge; Deb (Pat) Maloney, DeWitt; George (Sondra) Braden, Bettendorf and Connie (Rich) Coy, Eldridge; grandchildren: Tony (Catia) Langtimm, Emily (Chris) Caldwell, Scott (Christine) Braden, Jenni (Brooks) Newton, Michael Braden, Jessica (Tommy) Clifford, Kyle (Renee) Burke, Josh (Erin) Braden, Caitlin (Manny) Cummings, Liz Nolte, Jordan Bales, Abigail Coy and Braden Coy along with 11 great grandchildren and one more to be born in January.