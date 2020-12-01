Verlyn Joseph Steines

October 14, 1935-November 29, 2020

DEWITT-Verlyn Joseph Steines, 85, of DeWitt, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 29, 2020, in his daughter's home in Calamus, Iowa.

Verlyn was born to Reinold and Audrey Helmle Steines, October 14, 1935 in Springbrook, Iowa. Verlyn was blessed with loving parents, and was the oldest of 17 children, affectionately known as "The Patriarch." He married Carol Scheckel July 4, 1961, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Welton. Carol died June 23, 2020. Verlyn retired from Case IH after 30 years at the age of 57. He continued to work during retirement, mowing lawns and shoveling snow for various individuals and businesses in the community until earlier this year.

Verlyn was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Noon Lions, and was a part of many card clubs. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Leisha (Lonny) Goettsch, of Calamus, and Larry Steines, of DeWitt; grandchildren, Leah (Adam) Warnemunde, Lance (Molly) Goettsch, Logan Goettsch and Landon (Gabrielle) Goettsch; two great-grandchildren, Jack and James Warnemunde; siblings, Charlene Michel, Reinold Jr., Mardell, Robert, Lorin and Loras, Dwain, Mary Ann Michel, Manette Storlie, Clayton, Jeanine Bellendier, and Fred; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his beloved wife, Carol, he was preceded in death by infant children, Mary, Joseph, and Ann, his parents, a sister, Doneta "Dee" West, and brothers, Larry, Cletus, and David Michael.

A private family funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, the Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com