Helen J. Schamp

September 6, 1930-November 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Helen J. Schamp, 90, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Genesis East-Davenport. In-person services will be private due to the current gathering restrictions. A live-stream memorial service will be broadcast at 10 am Friday, December 4, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Memorials may be made in care of the Humane Society of Scott County in Davenport. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Helen was born on September 6, 1930 in Stuttgart, Arkansas, a daughter of James Berry and Willie Russell Hunt. She married Glenn A. Schamp on February 1, 1955 in Fort Sheridan, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1966.

Helen worked for both the Illinois State Police and Rock Island Police Department. She enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the casino with her good friend, Jeanne.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Charles (Josette) Schamp, Ankeny, Iowa, Albert Schamp, Davenport, Gale (Michael) Sherwood, Davenport, Sue (Peter) Lyons, Davenport and Bette Schamp, Pleasant Valley, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Glenn, Roger and Douglas Schamp, sisters, Bea, Christine and Margaret and son-in-law, Charles Henderson.

