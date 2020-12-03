Ellen L. Koch

August 2, 1946-December 1, 2020

Ellen L. Koch, 74, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2020, at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa from complications of COVID 19.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A private family service will be held. Cremation has taken place. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.

Ellen Lucille Messerer was born on August 2, 1946 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Hoyt Cargin and Lucille Harriett (Muschewske) Messerer. She was a 1965 graduate of Price Labratory High School and Cottey College in 1966. She then attended the University of Northern Iowa where she graduated in 1968 and later received her Master's degree. She married Eldon L. Koch on December 21, 1967 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Three children were born to this union, Seth, Matthew, and Sarah.

Ellen had taught high school English at Monticello, East Central and Central of DeWitt school districts. She enjoyed success coaching speech and drama and directing school plays.

Through the years Ellen had lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Savannah, Georgia, Hialeah, Florida, and from 1979 until present Maquoketa.

Ellen had been a member of the Maquoketa Chapter BX, P.E.O. In addition to spending time with her family and friends, she was a successful semi-pro tennis player during her time in Florida. She spent time reading, walking and attending her grandchildren's activities. She also had a love of dogs over the years including her final K-9 companion, Hank.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Eldon Koch of Maquoketa, IA; children, Seth (Alice) Koch of Tama, IA, Matt (Michelle) Koch of Coralville, IA, and Sarah (Greg) Crom of Maquoketa, IA; and 5 grandchildren, Grant, Lane, Mason, Cade and Quinn Koch. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Maquoketa Public Library in care of the Ellen L. Koch family at Carson Celebration of Life Center, 318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.

The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.