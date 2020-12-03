Evelyn Moellering

June 18, 1978 - November 27, 2020

Dixon - Evelyn Moellering, 42, of Dixon, Iowa; passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home after a long illness. Per her request there will be no services at this time and cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials in Evelyn's name may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.

Evelyn was born on June 18, 1978 to Clark and AeRyon Calfee in California. She was united in marriage to Ken Moellering on September 9, 1999 and they had two daughters. Evelyn loved music and could often be found tinkering around on her piano or bass guitar. She loved her daughters with all her heart and was a Girl Scout leader when they were younger. Evelyn was also quite the crafter, she would crochet, sew, and paint when she was able to.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband Ken; daughters: Emily, Calla, and Chloe; her mother AeRyon Calfee; and her many pets. She was preceded in death by her father Clark.

