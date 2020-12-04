Sirrelous L. "Big Reed" Graves, Sr.

September 15, 1948-November 29, 2020

Sirrelous L. "Big Reed" Graves, Sr., 72, of Davenport, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Manor Care Utica Ridge in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Face masks are required and social distancing is to be respected. Capacity will be limited. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on his obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family.

Reed was born September 15, 1948 in Mexico, Missouri, the son of Harry and Deslena (Brooks) Graves. He married Carol "Annie" Cribbs. She preceded him in death.

Reed was a businessman, owning and operating a pawn shop, carwash, and was a bail bondsman. He worked as a semi driver. Reed collected old cars and enjoyed college football and reading. He was an adventurous person, mischievous as a youngster, and a jack of all trades. Reed was a man of fashion, dressed to the nines.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Angela (Kip) Wright-Cave, Columbia, Missouri, Tori Graves, Tonya (Blaine) Owens-Perkins, Teri Graves-Lomas, Latoshia Butler, Heidi Graves, Stevey Graves, all of Davenport, Sirrelous "Reed" (Shardae) Graves, Jr., Bettendorf, Jeremy (Pamela) Graves, Zion Golden, all of Davenport; 27 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; sisters: Jayne Graves of Rock Island; Olivia George, Mexico, Missouri; and Delores Coleman, Davenport; brothers: William Graves of Moline and Kenneth Payne, Des Moines.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Allyisen; and siblings, Harry, Howard, Harold, Beatrice, Mamie, and Shirley.

Online condolences may be made to Reed's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.