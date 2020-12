Mary E. Braden

June 28, 1936-November 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary E. Braden, 84, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.

A graveside gathering will be held in the Spring.

Mary Ellen Craig was born June 28, 1936, to James and DeVona (Davisson) Craig. She married Roy Braden on November 4, 1955, in Moline. He died March 3, 2019.

Survivors include daughters, Kathy Braden and Marie (Brett) Peterson; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Janet DeLire and Robert (Joan) Craig. She was preceded in death by her husband and children, James Braden and Susan Mathews.

