Mary C. Pike

June 11, 1927-December 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary C. Pike, 93, of Davenport, IA passed away on December 2, 2020 at Silver Crest Independent Living. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

In her 93 years on this earth, mom believed in making the most of each and everyday. She loved pretty leaves, sunsets, good books, a good joke, dancing, a good hair day, finding seashells, picking violets and spending time with her friends and family. She was happy to be a stay at home mom, kept an excellent house, made the best apple pie in the world and was grateful to be married for 62 years to the man that she loved. She was a generous and kind soul and loved with all her heart. She will be greatly missed and will be remembered with a smile.

Mary Colleen Pike, formerly Mary Colleen Sullivan born June 11, 1927 in West Liberty, Iowa, a daughter of James and Valla Sullivan. Graduated from West Liberty High School and employed by Drs. Royal & Robertson until marriage. Also employed for several years at Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric Co.

Married for 62 years to Lauren O. Pike August 21, 1946. He preceded her in death December 2008.

Survived by her daughter, Nancy Brown, son-in-law, Harold of Davenport, Iowa; grandson, Scott and his wife, Kelly; great grandsons, Travis and Austin of Slater, Iowa; sister, Sylvia Stineman and nephew, Mark Johnson of Davenport, Iowa. Her parents and a brother, James preceded her in death.

P.S It's been a great life! Wonderful family

How blessed I've been to have you, Nancy as my daughter and Harry like a dear son.

Mom