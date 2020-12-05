Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ken Verplaetse

Ken Verplaetse

May 12, 1958-December 3, 2020

MATHERVILLE, IL-Ken Verplaetse, 62, of Matherville, Illinois died December 3, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

Private family graveside services will be held at John's Cemetery, Viola. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or Matherville Fire Department.

Ken was born May 12, 1958 in Moline, a son of Walter and Patsy Kellum Verplaetse. He graduated from Winola High School. Ken worked in the family excavating business for over 40 years; he took to that task naturally. Every excavator and backhoe he operated seemed to be an extension of his arm. He was a lifetime member of IUOE Local #150. During his career he came to specialize in the excavation and removal of underground storage tanks and was sought out for his exceptional operating capabilities. In the fall after a long day working construction Ken enjoyed helping his friend at his family farm. Ken said he found picking corn relaxing.

Ken was a long time resident of Matherville and enjoyed spending time with his friends, enjoying rare leisure time to hunting or fishing, or riding downtown on one of his unicycles. Ken especially enjoyed spending time at his cabin on the river, trips to Kentucky Lake and winter trips to Florida with friends. Ken was also proud to be a member of the Matherville Fraternal Order of Eagles and assisting them with their fish fries and other events.

Ken is survived by his siblings: Lynn Carlton, Seaton, Illinois, Randall (Dru) Verplaetse, Friendsville, Tennessee, Annette (Kirk) Doonan, Viola, Illinois and Wayne (Angie) Verplaetse, Matherville, Illinois; sister-in-law: Cheri Verplaetse, Washington, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law: George Carlton, parents: Walter and Patsy and brothers: Robert and Scott Verplaetse.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My sympathies go out to Ken's family. I remember him many a time working at 3M on our projects. He was "THE GUY" when it came to any digging that needed to be done. He will be truly missed.
Candy Schomer
December 5, 2020