Craig A. Shirk

May 19, 1961-December 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Craig A. Shirk, 59, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on December 4, 2020 at his home. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

Craig was born on May 19, 1961 in Davenport, Iowa to Michael and Judith (Radabaugh) Shirk. He graduated from Davenport West High School in 1979. He worked as a Licensed Plumber, and was a member of the Local 25 Plumbers & Pipe Fitters. His true passion was his art and his children.

Craig was a lover of music, and family was important to him. He can best be described as, creative, a caring father, and a person with great work ethic.

Survivors include, his mother Judy Shirk of Davenport, Iowa, his children, Brian Shirk of Davenport, Iowa, Colin Shirk of Bettendorf, Iowa, Emily Shirk of Davenport, Iowa, and 2 brothers, Shawn (Karen) Shirk Bloomfield, Iowa, and Matt (Julie) Shirk of Riverton, Wyoming, along with 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Michael, and a brother Brent.