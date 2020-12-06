Kathleen A. "Kathy" Gayman

February 22, 1954-December 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Kathleen A. "Kathy" Gayman, 66, a resident of Davenport, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, surrounded by her loved ones.

A private memorial service will be held. Family and friends are invited to join her service via livestream at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 by visiting her obituary page located at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. A link to the livestream will appear prior to the service time. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for Angel Tree gifts.

Kathy was born February 22, 1954 in Davenport the daughter of James and Dolores (Swift) Gavin. She married her high school sweetheart, Merle Gayman, Jr. on September 15, 1973 at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Kathy worked in Logistics at the Rock Island Arsenal from 1973 – 2011. She enjoyed the pool, going to the beach, planting flowers, playing bingo, and walking her dog. Kathy was a devoted grandmother "GG" and was never complete unless she was with them doing crafts, playing games, swimming, or watching their events. She was an excellent vacation planner, taking her entire family on many wonderful trips.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Merle; daughters, Karie (Jake) Souhrada of Wilton, Molly (David) Lewis of Blue Grass, and Megan Gayman of Lexington, South Carolina; grandchildren, Christine, Austin, and Zach Lewis, Peyton and Cade Souhrada, Olive and Benjamin Gayman; her uncle, David (Donna) Swift; and her beloved Shih-Poo, Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made to Kathy's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.