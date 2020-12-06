Marlene Sue Hennings Masson

July 11, 1950-November 18, 2020

Marlene Sue Hennings Masson, age 70, passed away peacefully at home in Bloomington, IN on November 18, 2020 due to colon rectal and bone cancer.

She was born July 11, 1950 in Davenport, IA to Chester and Alice Hennings. She met her husband of 22 years in 1997, and married April 1, 1998 in Toledo, OH (she called him her April fool).

She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Cheral Hennings Chapman.

She is survived by her husband, Dwight Masson, and son, Joe Engebretson, his wife Carrie Beth and granddaughter, Katherine Rivera.

She was a past founding member and former president of the African Violet Society of the Quad Cities.