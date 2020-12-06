Vivian M. Becker

January 27, 1941-December 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Vivian M. Becker, 79, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 peacefully at her home. Cremation will be performed with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Davenport Schools Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Vivian was born January 27, 1941 in Shannon City, IA to Francis and Evelyn (Crow) Swartz. She was united in marriage to Henry Becker June 4, 1961 in Shannon City, IA. He preceded her in death in 2013. Vivian had been an elementary school teacher in Prescott, IA, Sergeant Bluff, IA, and Davenport, IA where she retired after 30 years in 2001.

Vivian was a member and active volunteer at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities. She volunteered as an Interpreter at the Putnam Museum, was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa (an international honorary association of women educators) and Davenport Area Retired School Personnel Association. She loved to garden, travel, raise monarch butterflies, and most of all, brighten up a room with her smile.

Survivors include her children, Shari Becker and Scott (Jen) Becker, both of Davenport; grandchildren Ethan Becker and Chloe (Michael) Gaylord, both of Davenport; Jacob Simmering (Melo Phillips), Ophiem, IL, and David (Lily) Simmering, Tacoma, WA; great grandson Henry Gaylord, Davenport, IA; brothers Frank (Lois) Swartz, West Des Moines, IA and Lowell (Twila) Swartz, North Liberty, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers Dick and Jerry Swartz.