Linda G. Bowker

April 13, 1950-December 3, 2020

ROCKFORD-Linda G. Bowker, 70, of Rockford passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in her home. A walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, (12/7) at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL. A second visitation will be held 1 to 2pm Tuesday (12/8) at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory Davenport, IA. Both will follow recommended COVID guidelines. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park, Davenport, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. Please visit www.olsonfh.com to express a condolences.

Linda was born April 13, 1950, in Pittsburg, CA, the daughter of George S. and Gerttie W. (Berry) Dunkin. She married Ronald Bowker in 1976 in Rockford. She worked for Rockford Spring for 33 years. Linda enjoyed gardening, watching birds, casinos and John Wayne videos.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald; children, Sherry Padgett, Tonya (Mark) Elliott, and Michael (Betsy) Bowker; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Leo and Stan Dunkin; and special friend, Lynn Peterson; and special sister-in-law, Selma Rowton. Predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Helen, Cleo, Kitty, and Doug.