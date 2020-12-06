Albert Eugene Colflesh Jr

June 23, 1939-December 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Albert Eugene Colflesh Jr, 81, of Davenport, passed away on December 1, 2020. A private service will be held at the Runge Mortuary, and he will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Alice Colflesh.

Albert was born on June 23, 1939 in Pennsylvania to Albert Colflesh Sr. and Lucile Weston. Al was united in marriage to Alice Marie Poole on April 30, 1978, at First Christian Church in Unionville, MO. He retired after 32 years with Alcoa as a crane operator.

Al was an avid arrow head hunter. He enjoyed looking for them with his brothers–in-law down south and around locally. He was interested in the Native American culture. Later in life he enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets looking for interesting objects with a story.

Those left to cherish Albert's memory are his wife, Alice Marie Colflesh; his two daughters from a previous marriage, Julie Connor and Kelly Des Maris; two step children, Jim Jones and Angela O'Mahony; and his sister, Mary Watson. Al was called "Papa" to his 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Colflesh Sr. and Lucile Weston; his sisters, Georgia Colflesh and Lori Weston; and his grandson, Ricky O'Mahony.