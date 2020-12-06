Alice Jean Moon

June 28, 1925-November 30, 2020

DAVENPORT-Alice Jean Moon, 95, a resident of Davenport, died November 30, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Home. In accordance with her wishes, the body will be cremated. Due to Covid restrictions, no formal services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Alice Jean Bockhouse was born June 28, 1925, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Fred J. and Sara Pauline (Mapes) Bockhouse. The family moved to Silvis, Illinois, in 1934. She was a 1943 graduate of United Township High School. She graduated from the former Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. For many years she was employed in the Obstetrics Department of the former St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport. In 1948, she married Ralph F. Moon in Silvis. They resided in Davenport, where together they raised three daughters. Mr. Moon died in 1983.

In her retirement, Alice Jean volunteered for the American Red Cross, providing health screening and serving as a disaster relief worker in Louisiana and Puerto Rico. In earlier years, she was an active member of Kings Daughters, Lutheran Hospital Alumni Association, St. John's United Methodist Church, AARP, and the Girl Scouts.

Surviving are daughters, Sara (Rick) Hartsock, Normandy Park, Washington, Nancy (Jeff) Moon-Broadstreet, Los Angeles, and Rebecca Moon, Davenport; grandson, Paul (Molly) Hartsock, Seattle; and great-granddaughters, Madeleine and Allison Hartsock, Seattle. Also surviving are numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and her sister, Evelyn Millen.

The Family wishes to thank the staff of the Good Samaritan Home and Genesis Hospice for their care and attention.