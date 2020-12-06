Menu
Dwaine E. "Johnny" Waldron
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Dwaine E. "Johnny" Waldron

November 12, 1928-December 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dwaine E. "Johnny" Waldron, 92, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Davenport. Services will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1pm at the North Pine Church of God, 5015 N. Pine Street in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11am until the service at 1pm, at the church. Masks are requested. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Dwaine was born November 12, 1928 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Fred and Goldie (Boylan) Waldron. He married Pauline Nickell on June 26, 1949 in Lineville, IA. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Oscar Mayer for over 24 years. In his free time, he loved fishing with his wife.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pauline, Davenport, children: Arnold (Peggy) Waldron, LeClaire, Larry (Julie) Waldron and Connie McQuay, all of Davenport, Nancy (Terry) Appleby, DeWitt, Cindy (Henry) Cook, LeClaire and Paula Waldron, Milan, IL; 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; and niece, Vileta Ernst.

He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Joseph Allen Waldron and Rolanda Schachel.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
North Pine Church of God
5015 N. Pine Street, Davenport, Iowa
Dec
11
Service
1:00p.m.
North Pine Church of God
5015 N. Pine Street, Davenport, Iowa
