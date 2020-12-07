Lardell C. Allen

August 21, 1972-November 27, 2020

SILVIS-Lardell C. Allen, 48, of Silvis, passed away, November 27, 2020 at his home.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lardell was born on August 21, 1972 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Clim and Wardean (Carr) Allen, Jr.

Lardell had a great heart and would give the shirt off of his back to any one in need. He loved to eat BBQ and Southern dishes and was the life of the party. In his younger years he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan. He enjoyed video games, horror movies and writing. Above all else he cherished the time he spent with his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Brice, Robert, Brendan, Deven, Xavior, Justyus, and Jamaree; grandchildren, Houston, Jamaree, Harmonii, Josiah, Kamren, Kali, Kaliyah, Tavien, Ramir, NaRyiah and Chase; mother Wardean Allen; sisters, Lorraine (Wade) Harrington, Connie (Allen) Shuler, and Roshell (Lou) Estes; and brothers Clim Allen, Calvin Allen, and Sherman Williams.

He was preceded in death by his son Cordell Allen, father, Clim Allen, Jr, sisters, Shirley Ann Merritt and Antionette Allen, and brothers Leroy Carr and Henry Carr.

