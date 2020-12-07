John White

June 24, 1934-December 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-John White, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport.

A celebration of John's life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Grandview Baptist Church, 4316 N Ripley St, Davenport. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Memorials may be made to a local humane society.

John Edward White was born June 24, 1934, in Kellerton, Iowa, to Weldon and Alice White. He married Sondra Williams on June 8, 1958, in Hampton, Illinois. After working at Oscar Meyer he became a salesman for Advance Homes, where he quickly rose to the position of Executive Vice President. Later he saw the opportunity to start his own custom home building business, White House Homes.

John very much enjoyed traveling the world gathering many beautiful memories with his wife by his side. He was also an avid golfer and tennis player, loved his dogs, and was able to spend many winters in Tucson, Arizona. Most importantly, his Love for God and Jesus was undeniable.

John is survived by his wife, Sondra of 62 years; two children and their spouses, Doug and Becky White of Davenport, and Janne and Bill Leete of Cordova, Illinois; six grandchildren; Stevi (Cody) Schaapveld, Hannah (Austin) Hoffner, Tyler Marland, Tyler (Carlie) Paxton, Brady (Victoria) Paxton, and Halee Leete.; along with five great grandchildren, and many much loved Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Don White and Jim White, and his sister Esther Weatherwax.

John's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.