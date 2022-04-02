Menu
Aaron E. Holst

Aaron E. Holst

July 19, 1924-February 14, 2022

Aaron E. Holst of Gold River, CA passed away on Feb 14, 2022.

Aaron was born in Maysville, Iowa. He was the owner/manager of the successful Holst's Market which was the first independent market to have shopping carts in Davenport. He also served several terms as Alderman for the 5th Ward. After selling his store he became a top agent for The Prudential Insurance Co. in both Davenport and later Fountain Valley, California.

Aaron is survived by his beloved daughter Sharon (Mel), his granddaughter Kimberly (Derek), and his great-grandchildren Connor (19), Katie (14), and Bryson (16).


