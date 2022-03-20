Adrian T. "Pete" Peterschmidt

December 19, 1928-March 12, 2022

WEST DES MOINES-Adrian T. "Pete" Peterschmidt, 93, died on March 12, 2022, in Des Moines, IA. He was born December 19, 1928, in Lee County Iowa to Frank and Myrtle (Holtkamp) Peterschmidt. Pete was the 2nd of 8 children growing up on a farm near West Point, Iowa. He attended St. Ambrose College and Iowa State University where he studied engineering.

Pete married Rosemary Schmitz in 1950 and together they had five children. He worked for Barton Solvents, Inc., starting out as a route driver and retiring as Vice President after 40 years with the company.

In later years, Pete reconnected with Pauline Brinck, a high school friend, and they were married in 1995.

Pete is survived by his wife Pauline, children Doug (Ann), Catherine Johnson, Mary (Bob) Bursaw, Tim (Brenda), 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Arlene, Juanita and Rita, his first wife Rosemary (Schmitz) Peterschmidt, and his oldest son, Ted.

A visitation is planned for 9:30 am Saturday, May 21st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines, followed by a 10:30 am mass. The interment will take place at Mt. Calvary cemetery in Davenport, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of West Des Moines, IA or the Alzheimer's Association; alz.org. For a complete obituary and online condolences go to IlesCares.com.