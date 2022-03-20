Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Adrian T. "Pete" Peterschmidt
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
May, 21 2022
9:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers

Adrian T. "Pete" Peterschmidt

December 19, 1928-March 12, 2022

WEST DES MOINES-Adrian T. "Pete" Peterschmidt, 93, died on March 12, 2022, in Des Moines, IA. He was born December 19, 1928, in Lee County Iowa to Frank and Myrtle (Holtkamp) Peterschmidt. Pete was the 2nd of 8 children growing up on a farm near West Point, Iowa. He attended St. Ambrose College and Iowa State University where he studied engineering.

Pete married Rosemary Schmitz in 1950 and together they had five children. He worked for Barton Solvents, Inc., starting out as a route driver and retiring as Vice President after 40 years with the company.

In later years, Pete reconnected with Pauline Brinck, a high school friend, and they were married in 1995.

Pete is survived by his wife Pauline, children Doug (Ann), Catherine Johnson, Mary (Bob) Bursaw, Tim (Brenda), 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Arlene, Juanita and Rita, his first wife Rosemary (Schmitz) Peterschmidt, and his oldest son, Ted.

A visitation is planned for 9:30 am Saturday, May 21st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines, followed by a 10:30 am mass. The interment will take place at Mt. Calvary cemetery in Davenport, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of West Des Moines, IA or the Alzheimer's Association; alz.org. For a complete obituary and online condolences go to IlesCares.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
21
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
May
21
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.