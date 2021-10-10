Agnes M. Jensen

November 26, 1931-October 7, 2021

DAVENPORT-Agnes M. Jensen, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Princeton, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, Iowa. Services will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting Agnes' obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakridge Cemetery in Princeton, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Diabetes Association.

Agnes was born on November 26, 1931 in rural Scott County, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Martha (Russel) Hill. On February 21, 1951, she was united in marriage to William H. Jensen in Princeton, Iowa. Agnes enjoyed baking bread and canning, as well as being outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She took great pride in raising her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Teresa Kraft of LeClaire, Iowa, Beverly (Larry) Smith of Walcott, Iowa, Jean (Randy) Bailey of East Moline, Illinois, Kathy Brown of Unionville, Missouri, Martin (Cindie) Jensen of Eldridge, Roberta (John Nelson) Murray of Davenport; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Pat George of Grandview, Iowa; sister-in-law, Rosela Schmidt of Clinton, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Jensen; brothers, Clarence, Harold, and LaVern Hill; sisters, Evelyn Sampson and Shirley McVay; sons-in-law, Jim Kraft and Jerald Brown; and a great-great-grandson, Wyatt.

