Alan Montgomery Hallene Jr.
Moline High School
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Alan Montgomery Hallene, Jr.

March 16, 1952-December 14, 2021

Alan M. Hallene, Jr. of Moline passed away peacefully on December 14 at Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island after an extended illness. He was surrounded and embraced by his two sons at the time of his death.

Al was born in Oak Ridge, TN and moved with his parents to Jacksonville, FL before they finally settled in Moline. He graduated from Moline High School in 1970 where he served as senior class treasurer and was on a conference championship swim relay team for the Maroons. He was a lifelong booster of the Mighty Maroons and served as president of the Moline School Board.

Al had a distinguished academic and business resume. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1974 with a degree in mechanical engineering. At Illinois, he served as president of his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta. Upon graduation, he received his professional engineer certification. He graduated with an MBA from the University of Michigan and was then hired as an engineer by John Deere. During his tenure at Deere, he was a supervisor at the Engine Works Plant in Waterloo, IA and also worked in the Deere Administration Building. He then went on to become Senior Vice President at Montgomery Elevator Company. His first assignment was as senior engineer at Montgomery's McKinney, TX plant. He eventually returned to Moline, with his wife Mindy Grafton Hallene (Mindy Kruse), and their young sons. He finished his career at Montgomery as Executive Vice President and head of manufacturing. He then pursued and received his PhD from the University of Iowa and was an adjunct professor at Iowa's Tippie College of Business. He also taught at St. Ambrose and the University of Illinois. His consulting firm, NorthHill Associates, was instrumental in helping many privately held businesses optimize their operating performances.

Al was widely known for his larger than life personality, his sense of humor and his generous heart. He had countless "best" friends from Moline and from all across the Country. He never met a stranger and his generosity, done mostly in anonymity, helped countless people. He volunteered at many organizations and was especially fond of his work with Junior Achievement of the Quad Cities. In addition to his volunteer work, he served on many Boards including Arrowhead Ranch, Junior Achievement and John Deere Classic. He loved sports particularly golf, handball, swimming and, in years past, running - he ran The Bix on numerous occasions.

The joy of his life was his family - he loved being a dad, father-in-law and grandfather. His favorite place on earth was the family cabin in the town of Walker, MN. He loved the solitude and natural beauty of the north woods and of Lake May, the lake on which the cabin is set. He experienced God there. He came to Christian faith while in Texas and enjoyed a Bible Study with many of his Quad City buddies over the years. He also loved spending family vacation time in Naples, FL. He was the author of two books, one of which was entitled The Hope of Heaven and was about the faith lessons he learned after the death of his oldest son, Alex. He established the Alexander M. Hallene Scholarship at the University of Illinois which annually provides funds to incoming freshman from Moline who are attending the U of I.

Al is survived by sons Bryan (Meghan) Hallene of Western Springs, IL and Jimmy (Morgan) Hallene of Naperville, IL ; grandsons Theodore, Jack and Henry Hallene; his mother, Phyllis W. Hallene of Naples, FL; sisters Carol Hallene (Robin) King of Potomac, MD and Janet Hallene (Jim) O'Hern of St. Augustine, FL and brother Jim (Suzanne) Hallene of Hinsdale, IL; nieces and nephews: Emily and Peter King; Matt and Sarah O'Hern; Anna, Sam, Tyler and Charlie Hallene. He was preceded in death by his son, Alex Hallene and his father, Alan M. Hallene.

A celebration of life reception will be held at Short Hills Country Club on Saturday, December 18 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.

Private funeral and burial services will be held on Monday, December 20. Wendt Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alexander M. Hallene Scholarship Fund, c/o The University of Illinois Foundation, 1305 West Green St., Urbana, IL 61801.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Short Hills Country Club
2500 11th Street, East Moline, IL
Dec
20
Interment
Riverside Cemetery
3400 - 5th Avenue, Moline, IL
Wendt Funeral Home
We are deeply saddened to hear of your loss. Al was a wonderful, kind, caring and loving man who we feel blessed to have had the opportunity to know. We will miss the wonderful conversations with Al when he came to "gods country" for peace - Many condolences to the family and he is forever in our hearts. - Walker Marine
Walker Marine
Friend
January 7, 2022
John and Constance Jaeger
December 29, 2021
It was always a pleasure to be around "Big Al" as a former fraternity friend. Over the years it was so humorous to stay in touch as our stories reminiscing of our days as "Phi's" grew larger than life even though our memories didn't support the evolving recollections. Al will be missed and my condolences to the "big Al" family.
Greg Friedrich
December 18, 2021
To All the Hallenes, I am very sad for your loss. I was a year behind Al at MHS (...my brother Max was a year ahead and our parents were good friends throughout the years. Al knew my brother Perry as well). Al and I were frat brothers at Illinois and became close during those years. Lot's of laughs and good times. He was a lifelong friend. I was fortunate to stay in touch with Al all these years, connecting with him when I was back in the QCs. He was a great guy who cared deeply about others. He was liked by everyone who was lucky enough to get to know him. I will truly miss him. Carol, I hope the Hallene family is holding up well. From me and the rest of the Hansen family to all of your family, you have our heartfelt condolences.
George Hansen
December 17, 2021
Jimmy and Bryan...Your Dad had a heart of gold. We have many happy memories of our families growing up together and our Jesus parties with the Bracke's. I know that he helped many, many people in this community anonymously...without ever receiving credit. He had great faith...May he be at Peace.
Mary Gloeckner
December 17, 2021
My condolences to the Hellene family. Carol your brother was a great guy, I remember you reminding me of how you would never miss a family gathering. Family was your first priority, I admired your family, Carol.
Sharon Pirkl
December 16, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Al´s passing. He was a generous and caring person. We are so happy we saw him in October. I was lucky enough to get one of his hugs and a peck on the cheek. He will be missed by many.
Ann and Jerry Cunningham
Friend
December 16, 2021
A generous, kind man who maintained his faith in God after tragedy; will be truly missed. I was blessed for having known him and having Al call me one of his many "best friends". Prayers and deep condolences to his family.
Martha Haire
Friend
December 16, 2021
