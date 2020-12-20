Dr. Alan E. Zelm

September 21, 1935-December 15, 2020

STOUGHTON-Dr. Alan E. Zelm passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton, Wis. He was born on Sept. 21, 1935, to Florence and Edwin Zelm. Dr. Zelm was the oldest of six and took on the role of helping to raise his brothers and sister when his father died at a young age. He graduated from Owen-Withee High School in 1953. From there, Dr. Zelm went to St. Olaf before attending the Palmer School of Chiropractic, where he graduated in 1959. He met the love of his life while at chiropractic school and married Joann Larkin on Aug. 20, 1960.

Dr. Zelm bought Dr. Tvedt's Stoughton practice and began his six-decade career in chiropractic. Shortly after opening his office, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis. When Dr. Zelm returned, together, they raised their two children, while building one of the most successful chiropractic offices in Southern Wisconsin. He had been a lifelong member of the Stoughton Rotary Club, a member of Christ Lutheran Church, the Christian Chiropractor's Association, Gideon's International, the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Association, and a former member of the Chiropractic Knights of the Round Table. If you knew Dr. Zelm, you knew there was nothing more important to him than your physical and spiritual health. He had a healing ministry, caring for the physical health of his patients and he learned to share God's word with his patients as well. Dr. Zelm showed up every day to serve and was a tireless advocate for health choice freedom. He never wanted to retire and finally admitted to being retired in 2019. Dr. Zelm used to say that he would stop working when he stopped enjoying helping people get well. The Zelm's served on numerous short term mission trips where they would bring chiropractic and Christianity to those who had never experienced it before, along with a team of clergy.

Dr. Zelm is survived by his daughter, Dr. Ann Metzler; grandchildren, Caden Metzler, Louisa (Greg) Probst and Kurt Zelm; siblings, Dr. Merlin (Joann) Zelm, Dr. Gerald (Becky) Zelm, Dr. Ken (Mary) Zelm and Carol (Dr. Craig) Brue; sisters-in-law, Dr. Cheryl Mittelstedt and Beverly Larkin; and daughter-in-law, Patty Zelm Emmart. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Mark; his wife, Joann; and his brother David.

A private graveside burial will be held at Grave's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dr. Alan and Joann Zelm Chiropractic Scholarship Fund at Stoughton High School. Thank you to the caring staff of Milestone Senior Living and Agrace Hospice. A very special thank you to Mariana for her constant presence, care and love that she so selflessly gave to my father. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton, Funeral & Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., (608) 873-4590