Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert Grigals
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Albert Grigals

November 30, 1931-June 13, 2021

BETTENDORF-Albert Grigals, 89, of Bettendorf Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 13, at Clarissa Cook C. Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Bettendorf, on Thursday June 17, 2021. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. Memorials may be made to The Latvian Relief Fund of America, or the Clarissa Cooke Hospice Center.

Albert was born in Daugavpils, Latvia, on November 30, 1931, to Janis and Helene Grigals. In 1944, he and his family were forced to flee as the Soviet Communist Army was advancing into Latvia. They escaped to Germany, where they remained until 1951 when Albert and his brother legally immigrated to the United States upon receiving sponsorship. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Rock Island where they joined the rest of their family.

In 1953 Albert enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany in a tank division. He often spoke of participating in drills in anticipation of liberating Eastern Europe from Communist oppression; however, to his dismay, the order was never given to move East. Later in his life he would speak to whoever would listen about the horrors and human misery resulting from communism.

In 1963, he married Eileen Stehle of Moline. Albert built a home in Bettendorf where he and Eileen raised their family. He worked at Eagle Signal and later at Caterpillar Tractor Company. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish, where he planted several trees. He loved to go fishing year round with friends and family and played the role of Santa during Christmas Eve parties. He enjoyed vacationing in Wisconsin and working in his garden.

He is survived by his children Janet Mueller (Steve) of Mission Viejo, CA; Al Grigals of Madison, WI; Cathy Kossler (Dave) of Mesa, AZ; Anne Grigals (Karina Sandweg) of Christchurch, NZ; Laura Grigals (Kevin Knoot) of Laguna Niguel, CA; his niece, Lili Darrow (Clarence) of Rock Island, and grandchildren Kristen, Rachel, Patrick, Michael, Brian, Hilde, and Freya, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Eugenija, his parents, his brother Leonard, and his wife, Eileen.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
my warmest condolences Thank you for your message
Kurt Brugger
Family
June 17, 2021
In loving memory of Dad...
Laura
Family
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results