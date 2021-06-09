Alex Marietta

July 8, 1980-June 3, 2021

DAVENPORT- Alex Marietta, our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend was taken from us too soon. On June 3, 2021, Alex was tragically killed in a bicycle accident.

Visitation will be Friday, June 11th from 3:00-7:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12th at 10:30am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Alex would want you to dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund for his daughter.

Alex was born in Iowa City on July 8, 1980 and was a graduate of Bettendorf High School, in 1999.

On November 29, 2008, Alex married the love of his life, Kristen Duhm. They have a beautiful 2-year-old daughter, Aria Rose, who loves her daddy so much. Alex was the manager at Aquatic Environments for 20 years, working with his brother, Adam. Together they created a successful business, with many customers who became friends. His niece, Kylie, who he adored, had recently joined the Aquatic Environment's Team.

Alex loved his family fiercely and was totally devoted to them. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and camping with friends and family at every opportunity. He also loved live music and theater, especially Kristen's and Aria's performances.

Alex will be missed by his devoted wife, Kristen, daughter, Aria Rose; his loving parents, Paul and Joan Marietta, Bettendorf; father and mother-in-law, Ken and Marceia Duhm, Bushnell, Florida; siblings, Adam Marietta (Brittany), Alisa Marietta (fiancé, Jay Groenbeck) and Amanda Marietta, all of Bettendorf; nieces and nephews, Abrianna Hughes (Nicholas) and son, Jayden, Kylie Hayes (daughter of William Hayes); Owen and Miles Marietta; sister and brother-in-law, Janette Lindeman (Anthony), Oswego, Illinois and their daughter, Alaina, and son, Jake; grandmother-in-law, Maxine Duhm, Bettendorf.