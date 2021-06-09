Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alex Marietta
ABOUT
Bettendorf High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Alex Marietta

July 8, 1980-June 3, 2021

DAVENPORT- Alex Marietta, our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend was taken from us too soon. On June 3, 2021, Alex was tragically killed in a bicycle accident.

Visitation will be Friday, June 11th from 3:00-7:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12th at 10:30am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Alex would want you to dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund for his daughter.

Alex was born in Iowa City on July 8, 1980 and was a graduate of Bettendorf High School, in 1999.

On November 29, 2008, Alex married the love of his life, Kristen Duhm. They have a beautiful 2-year-old daughter, Aria Rose, who loves her daddy so much. Alex was the manager at Aquatic Environments for 20 years, working with his brother, Adam. Together they created a successful business, with many customers who became friends. His niece, Kylie, who he adored, had recently joined the Aquatic Environment's Team.

Alex loved his family fiercely and was totally devoted to them. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and camping with friends and family at every opportunity. He also loved live music and theater, especially Kristen's and Aria's performances.

Alex will be missed by his devoted wife, Kristen, daughter, Aria Rose; his loving parents, Paul and Joan Marietta, Bettendorf; father and mother-in-law, Ken and Marceia Duhm, Bushnell, Florida; siblings, Adam Marietta (Brittany), Alisa Marietta (fiancé, Jay Groenbeck) and Amanda Marietta, all of Bettendorf; nieces and nephews, Abrianna Hughes (Nicholas) and son, Jayden, Kylie Hayes (daughter of William Hayes); Owen and Miles Marietta; sister and brother-in-law, Janette Lindeman (Anthony), Oswego, Illinois and their daughter, Alaina, and son, Jake; grandmother-in-law, Maxine Duhm, Bettendorf.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
12
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
2136 Brady Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
This is so tragic!! Will be keeping you all in our thoughts!! Got to know him through his wonderful service at aquatic environments!! Will miss him!
Teresa Gudeman
Friend
June 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Dave & Lori Hedrick
Lori Hedrick
June 11, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. There are no words. Praying that peace and comfort will surround you and your family. Families are forever. Hugs from a stranger.
Betty Schaaf
June 10, 2021
I graduated Bett HS with Alex. That smile was ALWAYS on his face. May peace and love be with his family during this terribly tragic time.
Monica Adams
School
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results