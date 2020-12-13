Menu
Dr. Alfred Lincoln Harker
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Dr. Alfred Lincoln Harker D.C.

May 28, 1943-November 4, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Alfred Lincoln Harker D.C.

He died peacefully at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf on November 4, 2020.

Dr. Harker was born on May 28th, 1943 in Davenport, IA. at Mercy Hospital to proud parents Marie Mass and Richard Harker .

He originally attended Central High, then transferred to West High, and was the first graduating class of 1961.

He wore many hats before finding his passion and profession in chiropractic. With a strong work ethic beginning at the age of nine as a paperboy for the Q.C. Times, his youth resume included: Tastee Freeze (pay included a free ice cream cone), Duck Creek caddy, bag boy at Giefman's Grocery, and a sales clerk at Major Arts and Hobby . He contributed financially to his family at this time as he had 8 siblings. The day after his high school graduation, he started at Alcoa where he worked for next 5 years without a day off until his third year. He saved all of his money in order to buy his first new car, a Corvette, which was paid in full at the time of purchase.

From his mother he inherited integrity, a love of numbers, American history, and English grammar. Coupled with a love of aircraft and flying inspired by his two boyhood heroes Uncles Paul and Louis j. Mass who were WWII pilots. Becoming a pilot was his first dream. Unfortunately, this did not come to fruition as finances hindered the final outcome.

He was proud to serve his country as a United States Marine on Parris Island, S.C. in Platoon 1000 C Co. 1ST BN. RTR 1964/65.

In order to further his education, he attended St. Ambrose, Marycrest, and Palmer Jr. College. During this time, he worked in various industries including construction, Caterpillar, Mills Chevrolet, Tri City Cars, and Wonderbread.

Upon completing his undergrad studies and discovering his passion for chiropractic, he enrolled in Palmer Chiropractic College. The road to his doctorate degree was not an easy one. He worked full time at Eagles Foods freezer warehouse to pay his way through Palmer as a full time student. This left him with a budget to enjoy frozen vegetables for sustenance. He then graduated from Palmer Chiropractic in 1977.

After associating in several small Iowa towns, he returned home to Davenport operating his own practice for a few years.

He joined Palmer Chiropractic as a Staff Doctor in 1987 until his retirement in 2013. He was well revered and respected by his colleagues for his expertise in complex patient care as well as self created and accepted advanced adjustment techniques. Dr. Harker was a fierce advocate for continuing education as he had a love of learning. This love was stoked by 1000's of hours of continuing education throughout his career. He earned additional degrees in post diplomat studies of Neurology, Orthopedics and Internal disorders, as well as Radiology. He was awarded Faculty of the year in 2005 and was the recipient of the Activator Research Method Idea of the year in 1985. He also held chiropractic licenses in Iowa, South Dakota, Arizona and California.

Weather permitting, he could often be found on Duck Creek golf course or on his bicycle.

He was a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, and brother. He will be remembered for his integrity, fierce intelligence, honesty, dry sense of humor, quick wit, and loving nature.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marie Mass Kenyon; his father, Arthur H. Kenyon Sr.; his brothers, Edward P. Kenyon, Michael P. Harker; and grandparents, Louis John Mass Sr. and Martha Wesenberg.

He is survived by his wife, Collene Root of Davenport, IA; his daughter, Tara Headly of Grand Rapids, MI; his grandchildren, Landrue and Kylin Headly of Grand Rapids; step son, John Root; as well as siblings, Sherry Blevins , Nancy Harker, Donna Mirziai, Kathy Semmens, Mary Lou Chea, brother Arthur Kenyon Jr., and honorary brother David Crawford.

Due to COVID we will not be holding a memorial service at this time. We would love to hear from you. Please share your memories with us.

Collene: [email protected]

Tara: [email protected]


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
7 Entries
Collene and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I was a co-worker with Al for many years. No matter what time of day, that man was always busy! Sometimes he would catch me (not in a hurry) and bend my ear with fascinating information that would just "roll" out of him. And he always stayed with the main thread of thought. Whenever I asked for Al's help he never said no. Yes, he was funny too! I remember I needed to talk to him one day and found him fixing his roof...he never stopped being active. I think Collene, I mostly appreciated his total honesty and his ability to actually listen and engage with peers and students. Whatever he was doing, he did it one hundred percent. Al was a very dear friend, I am saddened because he left us way too soon. But I know he is still with us in spirit, love, and laughter.
Carol Gloar
January 14, 2021
My sincere sympathy, I worked with Dr. Harker in Sigourney,Ia. He was such a pleasant & fun person. He joined our family on Thanksgiving, when he worked here. He was always playing a joke on me. I am so sad to hear he is gone. He was a great Chiropractor & friend.
Carol Benson
December 19, 2020
We enjoyed dancing with Al and Coleen! They always had a smile on their faces. Sorry for your loss Coleen.
Fred and Peggy Coen
December 16, 2020
Dr Harker taught me Activator Methods (i was an Australian student in Iowa) and guided the club at Palmer College. He showed respect and earned mine. RIP
Joseph Ierano DC
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear we´ve lost Al what an accomplishment he brought to this earth and a special man he was we miss you Al and love you
Dolly Baker
December 14, 2020
Sorry to read about Al's passing He left us many happy memories at sq dancing God Bless You and family
Kay Johnson
December 13, 2020
It has been such an honor to be a part of his family. It was an honor to know Al and to talk to him. He was a loving and humorous man. I´m so glad I got to know him. May he Rest In Peace while playing golf with Uncle Mike in heaven. He is so very missed.
Tammy Simms
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results