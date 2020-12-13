Dr. Alfred Lincoln Harker D.C.

May 28, 1943-November 4, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Alfred Lincoln Harker D.C.

He died peacefully at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf on November 4, 2020.

Dr. Harker was born on May 28th, 1943 in Davenport, IA. at Mercy Hospital to proud parents Marie Mass and Richard Harker .

He originally attended Central High, then transferred to West High, and was the first graduating class of 1961.

He wore many hats before finding his passion and profession in chiropractic. With a strong work ethic beginning at the age of nine as a paperboy for the Q.C. Times, his youth resume included: Tastee Freeze (pay included a free ice cream cone), Duck Creek caddy, bag boy at Giefman's Grocery, and a sales clerk at Major Arts and Hobby . He contributed financially to his family at this time as he had 8 siblings. The day after his high school graduation, he started at Alcoa where he worked for next 5 years without a day off until his third year. He saved all of his money in order to buy his first new car, a Corvette, which was paid in full at the time of purchase.

From his mother he inherited integrity, a love of numbers, American history, and English grammar. Coupled with a love of aircraft and flying inspired by his two boyhood heroes Uncles Paul and Louis j. Mass who were WWII pilots. Becoming a pilot was his first dream. Unfortunately, this did not come to fruition as finances hindered the final outcome.

He was proud to serve his country as a United States Marine on Parris Island, S.C. in Platoon 1000 C Co. 1ST BN. RTR 1964/65.

In order to further his education, he attended St. Ambrose, Marycrest, and Palmer Jr. College. During this time, he worked in various industries including construction, Caterpillar, Mills Chevrolet, Tri City Cars, and Wonderbread.

Upon completing his undergrad studies and discovering his passion for chiropractic, he enrolled in Palmer Chiropractic College. The road to his doctorate degree was not an easy one. He worked full time at Eagles Foods freezer warehouse to pay his way through Palmer as a full time student. This left him with a budget to enjoy frozen vegetables for sustenance. He then graduated from Palmer Chiropractic in 1977.

After associating in several small Iowa towns, he returned home to Davenport operating his own practice for a few years.

He joined Palmer Chiropractic as a Staff Doctor in 1987 until his retirement in 2013. He was well revered and respected by his colleagues for his expertise in complex patient care as well as self created and accepted advanced adjustment techniques. Dr. Harker was a fierce advocate for continuing education as he had a love of learning. This love was stoked by 1000's of hours of continuing education throughout his career. He earned additional degrees in post diplomat studies of Neurology, Orthopedics and Internal disorders, as well as Radiology. He was awarded Faculty of the year in 2005 and was the recipient of the Activator Research Method Idea of the year in 1985. He also held chiropractic licenses in Iowa, South Dakota, Arizona and California.

Weather permitting, he could often be found on Duck Creek golf course or on his bicycle.

He was a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, and brother. He will be remembered for his integrity, fierce intelligence, honesty, dry sense of humor, quick wit, and loving nature.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marie Mass Kenyon; his father, Arthur H. Kenyon Sr.; his brothers, Edward P. Kenyon, Michael P. Harker; and grandparents, Louis John Mass Sr. and Martha Wesenberg.

He is survived by his wife, Collene Root of Davenport, IA; his daughter, Tara Headly of Grand Rapids, MI; his grandchildren, Landrue and Kylin Headly of Grand Rapids; step son, John Root; as well as siblings, Sherry Blevins , Nancy Harker, Donna Mirziai, Kathy Semmens, Mary Lou Chea, brother Arthur Kenyon Jr., and honorary brother David Crawford.

Due to COVID we will not be holding a memorial service at this time. We would love to hear from you. Please share your memories with us.

Collene: [email protected]

Tara: [email protected]