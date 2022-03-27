Alfred Theodore "Ted" Olson Jr.

May 19, 1937-March 23, 2022

DAVENPORT-Alfred Theodore "Ted" Olson Jr., 84, passed away March 23, 2022, at his home in Davenport. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Funeral services will follow immediately after the visitation at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park with military honors immediately following the service. Memorials in Ted's name may be made to C.A.S.I.

Ted was born May 19, 1937, to Alfred and Dorothy (Dillon) Olson in Davenport. He was a lifelong Davenport resident, graduating from Davenport High School in 1955 and St. Ambrose University in 1959. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Ted married Frances DiGianni on Oct. 24, 1959. They were the parents of four children. He later married Kathy Carpenter on May 1, 2003. Ted worked for 34 years as an accountant at the Rock Island Arsenal. He joined the Rock Island Arsenal Federal Credit Union Board of Directors in 1973 and served as chairman of the board for the past 46 years.

Ted loved spending time with his family, taking great pride in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed taking his boat out on the Mississippi River and waterskiing. In retirement, he enjoyed playing cards with his friends at CASI and listening to live music.

Ted is survived by his children, Sandy (Tom) Bingaman, Greenfield, Iowa, Steve (Bobbi) Olson, Palmyra, Nebr., and Terri (Gary) Kosman, Davenport; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dee (Dale) Warneke, Sun City, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Fran in 1998, wife Kathy in 2017, son Kevin (in infancy), daughter Kim Riedesel, and granddaughter Christina Rodriguez.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.