Alfred Warren Jr.

April 6, 1945-March 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Alfred Warren Jr. of Davenport, Iowa 75, passed away at his home son Saturday, March 6, 2021.

His battle with serious health issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Alfred came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Alfred was born on April 6, 1945 in Sherrill, Arkansas to Alfred and Johnnie Armentha (Smith) Warren. He proudly served in the league United States Army and is a 2 Time Purple Heart Recipient having served in the Vietnam war.

On August 22, 1975, he married Lillian Alice (Bobo) Warren in Rock Island, Illinois. Together they raised two sons, Demetrius and Anthony.

Alfred retired after 15 years at J I Case 22 years at Hormel Food (PB Leiner/Leiner Davis).

Alfred was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Sr, and his mother, Johnnie Armentha, Brother's Charlie Rogers and John Warren, and sister Bernice Edward's. He is survived by his wife Lillian, his seven children, Geneva Yvonne Green (Little Rock,AR) Alfred (Plano, IL) Tammy, Patricia, & Monica (Sugar Land, TX) Demetrius Sr. & Anthony (Gilbert, AZ) brother Bobby, and sister Grace Shepard Omaha,NE). Many nieces and nephews and a host of Grand Children (23) Great-Grandchildren (6).

Alfred is a member Third Missionary Baptist Church. He was also proud of his membership in Davenport Lodge #37 Grand Lodge of Iowa FA&AM, as well as the Ancient and Accepted Davenport Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Valley of Davenport.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday, March 15th, 2021 at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.orrsmortuary.com.