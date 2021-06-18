Menu
Alice Cross
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Alice Cross

October 12, 1935-June 15, 2021

DAVENPORT-Heaven just became a little sweeter with the passing of "Sweet" Alice Cross on Tuesday, June 15.

Alice K. Traeger was born the only child on October 12, 1935 to her parents Elizabeth (Weenike) and Leo Traeger. She married the love of her life John David Cross on June 18, 1955 at St. Mary Church in Davenport.

Alice was devastated when the love of her life Dave passed on January 12, 1991. Her grief was confounded when her daughter Carol passed away a few years later on July 31, 1993, after losing a long fight with cancer.

God blessed Alice and Dave with two other children. Her daughter Chris lives in New Braunfels, Texas, but was always on the phone with her mom. Chris and her husband Anthony blessed Alice with grandchildren Jessica and David. Jessica's little boy Jaxon is Alice's first great-grandchild.

Together with countless friends and people she blessed with her presence, Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dave and daughter Carol. Those left to mourn her loss are her daughter Chris (Anthony) Martinez and son Dave (Linda Mason) Cross; grandchildren Jessica (Warren) and David Martinez, Casey and Kelli Cross; great-grandchild Jaxon.

Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. There will be additional visitation at church on Monday from 9a.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorials can be made to McAnthony Window at St. Anthony for which Alice had a special place in heart for feeding those in need.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting the complete obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
I worked with Alice at Ardan´s many, many years ago. I am sorry that I missed her services. What a wonderful lady and friend she was. My Condolences to Chris as she is the only immediate family left. God Speed Alice and R.I.P.
Mary Edwards
Friend
June 22, 2021
I worked with Alice at the Bettendorf KMart many years ago. She was so kind and sweet. A beautiful person inside and out. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of Alice's family and friends.
Pat Clark
Work
June 20, 2021
