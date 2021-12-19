Alice J. Harpring-Rovine, MD

February 19, 1928-December 9, 2021

Alice J. Harpring-Rovine, MD, 93, of Bettendorf, Iowa; passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2021 at her home. Private services were held and inurnment will be at the National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois. Memorials in Alice's memory may be made to NAMI.

Alice was born on February 19, 1928 to Leroy and Louise Harpring in Louisville, KY. After graduating from high school, she attended Western Kentucky University and earned her M.S. Degree. She later attended the University of Louisville and earned her MD in Psychiatry. Alice met Byron Rovine at Philadelphia General Hospital; they later married on August 5, 1956 at his parents' house. Shortly after their marriage, Byron and Alice moved to Davenport and they continued to grow their family. Alice started her career in the Quad Cities at the East Moline Psychiatric Hospital, she also worked at Robert Young, Vera French, as well as a private practice. Alice retired at the young age of 88 years old. When she wasn't working, Alice would spend her time watching college basketball or knitting various projects for her children.

Those left to honor Alice's memory are her children: Sara Rovine, Joseph (Sumi Fasolo) Rovine, and Rachel Rovine; granddaughter Yael Feder; grand-dog Carson; and her sister Linda Bertland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron and her parents.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.