Alice C. Lasack
Dawson Funeral Services LLC - Lost Nation
401 North Ave
Lost Nation, IA

Alice C. Lasack

June 11, 1924-December 27, 2021

Alice C. Lasack, 97, of Lost Nation passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Wheatland Manor Nursing Home.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 pm at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lost Nation. Her funeral mass will be on Friday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. Burial will be at DeWitt Cemetery. Dawson Funeral Services of Maquoketa is caring for her family.

Alice was born on June 11, 1924, in Grand Mound, Iowa to Anton and Pearl (Bousselot) Green. She was united in marriage to Henry Keitel and he preceded her death in 1964. She was then united in marriage to Charles Lasack.

She taught country school by Grand Mound and then in the Lost Nation area from 1942 to 1949. Alice was a member of the Lost Nation Booster Club, Retired School Teachers Association, Guys and Dolls Group and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved reading, Saduko and spending time with family and friends. She volunteered at the Lost Nation Food Pantry for over 20 years. She was also a past member of the Last Nation School Board. She loved the Lost Nation community and was incredibly involved.

Those left to cherish her memory are nine children: Dennis (Margaret) Keitel of Iowa City, Ron (Pat) Keitel of Maquoketa, Mary (Ray Wood) Keitel of Omaha, Nebraska, Nancy (Steve) Ruttenbeck of Lost Nation, Sue (Dr. Matthew) Knight of Morton, Illinois, Paul (Terri) Keitel of DeWitt, Cathy Denard of Cedar Rapids, Joe (Connie) Keitel of Muscatine, Jim (Gina) Keitel of Lost Nation, two daughter-in-laws: Jane Keitel of Oxford, Mary Lou Keitel of Davenport, 31 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a sister Lu Pickarts of Colorado Springs.

She is preceded in death by both of our husbands, two sons Steve and John, a sister and six brothers.

In lieu of flowers memorial can be directed to the American Heart Association, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lost Nation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
