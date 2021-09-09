Alice Weber

October 22, 1925-September 7, 2021

MOLINE-Alice Weber, 95, of Moline passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Sunrise of Naperville in Naperville, IL.

Services will be Friday, September 10, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Moline, IL, at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour before the service beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society, American Cancer Society, or the Humane Society.

Alice was born October 22, 1925, in Henderson, KY, the daughter of Robert and Blanche (Newman) Pruitt. She married John A. Weber in Henderson, KY, on June 2, 1951, who preceded her in death on September 25, 1995.

She was a graduate of Henderson High School and attended Black Hawk College. She worked for Moline National Bank, Weber's Jewelry and Gift Store as well as Sable Jewelers. Alice was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church of Moline, IL, and Jewelers of America. She enjoyed golf, bowling, and her hobbies were gardening and needlepoint.

Alice is survived by her son, Larry (Kathleen) Weber, Sherrard, IL; daughters, Darla (Glenn) Rutledge, Branson, MO; Tamara Weber, Bolingbrook, IL; Paula Weber, Bolingbrook, IL;; granddaughters, Kimberly Lance, Johnette Weber-Sadofsky, Stephanie Corbett, Lilly Weber, and six great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her husband: John, her parents, two sons, Johnny and Randy; sisters, Elizabeth, Rose, Margaret; brothers, Miles, Robert and Roy.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com