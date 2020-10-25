Alida Ann Dykema Starcevich

February 3, 1927 - October 19, 2020

Naples, Florida - Alida Ann Dykema Starcevich, 93 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Solaris HealthCare Imperial in Naples.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Alida was born on February 3, 1927 in Boone, Iowa, the daughter of Fred & Adaline (Bean) Eamer. She was a graduate of the nursing college at Mount St. Claire in Clinton, Iowa and was employed as a registered nurse. She had been with Mercy Hospital in Clinton for fifteen years.

Alida was united in marriage to Elmont "Dyke" Dykema in 1949. Elmont passed away in an airplane accident in December of 1971. She later was united in marriage to Mathew Starcevich in 1981. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Alida had enjoyed ballroom dancing in earlier years and playing cards with her friends at the Community Center in Bettendorf. She had also enjoyed music and travelling. Alida had lived in Bettendorf for fifty-six years and had moved to Naples to be closer to her children.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Monty & Mark Yegge of Naples; her sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey & Jodi Dykema of Naples, John Fred & Cindy Dykema of Bettendorf, Kevin & Pam Dykema of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Charles & Marlena Dykema of Prosperity, South Carolina; twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, Alida was preceded in death by her son, Michael Dykema; one sister; and four brothers.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Alida's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.