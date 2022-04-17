Allan L. Dengler

May 25, 1954-April 7, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Allan L. Dengler, 67, of Eldridge, Iowa passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Trinity Medical Center, Bettendorf, with family by his side. Private family services will be held at a later date. Weerts Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Allan was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 25, 1954 to Walter Dengler, Jr and Elaine (Clausen) Dengler. He graduated from North Scott High School, Eldridge, where he enjoyed participating in football and wrestling. Following his graduation from high school, Allan worked at Oscar Meyer in Davenport for many years. He then worked at Bawden Printing and RR Donelly, both in Eldridge, until his retirement.

In his younger years, Allen enjoyed playing games with his nieces and nephews. Due to his height, he was especially helpful when it came to finding Easter eggs in trees and other high places. He also loved to play mini-golf. Allan enjoyed watching sports. He loved playing cards and would have some pretty intense games of euchre and 500 with Wayne, Nancy, and Matt. Allan also liked to send the funniest birthday cards he could find to family members with a few jokes of his own written inside.

He is survived by his siblings: Wayne (Nancy) Dengler, Sharon (Victor) Bianchetta, Cheryl (Daniel) DiFonzo, brother-in-law Mark Lund, nephews and nieces: Anthony (Holly) Bianchetta, Christopher (Kristina) Bianchetta, Christina (John) Barnes, Matthew Dengler, Abby (Ben) Longmore, Joanna (Joel) Carter; 5 great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janis Lund, and two great nephews.

