Allan J. "Al" Fiscus
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Allan J. "Al" Fiscus

December 17, 2021

Allan J. "Al" Fiscus, 73, of Moline, Illinois died on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity in Rock Island, Illinois. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mid-West Corvette Club of Milan, Illinois. The complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's newspaper.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Al as most know was one of the finest people on this planet. I met him when I was a rookie Chevy Salesman at Hutchcraft Chevrolet in Cambridge at a Training Meeting. From that day forward we were friends.
Tom Enyeart
Work
December 21, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Francis Michael
December 21, 2021
Al was a great guy, who passed too soon. My wife and I will miss his friendship and helpful spirit.
Robert and Mo Steinman
Friend
December 21, 2021
Our sympathy from Arizona to you Ellen and the family.
Barry and Pat Davison
December 21, 2021
RIP, old friend.
Philip Siegert
December 20, 2021
