Allan J. "Al" Fiscus

December 17, 2021

Allan J. "Al" Fiscus, 73, of Moline, Illinois died on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity in Rock Island, Illinois. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mid-West Corvette Club of Milan, Illinois. The complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's newspaper.