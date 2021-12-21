Allan J. "Al" Fiscus

December 28, 1947-December 17, 2021

Allan J. "Al" Fiscus, 73, a resident of Moline, Illinois died on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Unity Point Trinity in Rock Island, Illinois.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mid-West Corvette Club in care of Erickson Chevrolet of Milan, Illinois.

He was born on December 28, 1947, in Minot, North Dakota, the son of.Vernon and Verneile (Brower) Fiscus. On March 8, 1969, he married LoAnn Malstrom in Davenport, Iowa. She preceded him in death.

Al graduated from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Nebraska in 1966 where he excelled in football was named to All State for 2 years. He later graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island with a degree in business. Along the way, Al served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years.

Following college, he worked for Case IH for 16 years in management and later began a career with Erickson Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois where he worked for over 35 years. For 29 years in a row, Al was their top salesperson.

He was the longest current member and past-president of the Mid-West Corvette Club where he led countless events, drive-outs, social gatherings, and meetings forming lifetime friendships with hundreds of people. The annual Road America event in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin was a favorite of Al's. He and many close friends attended this event for many years. Al was a longtime Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast as well.

Those left to honor his memory include his brother, Daryl Fiscus of Moline; his half-sister, Linnae (Keith) Sanders of Bellevue, Nebraska; his mother, Verneile "Jeanne" Schumm of Moline; his nieces, Michelle Fiscus of Kansas City, Missouri and Taran Sanders of Bellevue, Nebraska and Rachel (Jake) Lane of Arlington, Virginia; and his long-time partner of 40 years, Ellen Hobert of Moline; and her children, Charles (Dee) Hobert of Rock Island and their son, Audey; Travis Hobert of Ft. Collins, Colorado and his daughter, Haley; and Timothy Hobert of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Al was preceded in death by his father, Vernon and his step-mother, Marilyn.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.