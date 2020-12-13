Menu
Allen Roland Harris
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Allen Roland Harris

November 26, 1959-December 4, 2020

Davenport- Allen Roland Harris was born on November 26, 1959 in Bolivar, Tennessee. He was the fifth child of Reverend Grady Lee Harris and Ada Lee Harris. He departed this life on December 4, 2020 in Davenport, Iowa at the age of 61.

Allen Roland was baptized at an early age and was a member of Greater Springfield Baptist Church while living in Bolivar, Tennessee. Roland attended public school in Bolivar and graduated from Bolivar Central High School. He also attended Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Allen Roland was employed by the Jarvis Factory in Bolivar, Tennessee for several years before leaving for employment in the Quad City area of Davenport, Iowa. He joined the Federal government's Department of Joint Munitions. Roland shined in his position as a logistics transporter. He and his staff were responsible for receiving and filling military service parts and supply orders. These orders were transported across the globe, being vital to the enhancement of our U.S. military. Roland retired from the Department of Joint Munitions in 2016.

Anyone who knew Roland would tell you that he had a strong will that was only surpassed by his opinion. He loved to discuss sports and politics. In fact, he caucused for Senator Barack Obama at the 2008 Iowa caucus. He had looked forward to helping guide his precious son to manhood and to traveling with his siblings. He always fondly remembered taking his mother to visit his brother Douglass in Denver.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his son, Lamont Harris, his brothers Grady Lee Harris, Jr. (Annie), Freddie Douglass Harris (Denise), Terry Wayne Harris, Joseph Dwayne Harris, sisters Cara Parran Diggs, A. Faye Harris, Michelle Harris, Lamont's mother Clemencia, with five nieces, one nephew, two aunts, uncle, and a host of special cousins and friends, and his close St. Louis friend John Justice.

The family would like to thank everyone for the many acts of kindness since the passing of our loved one. We know you loved our loved one and have shown your love in so many ways. We are very grateful for your continuing encouragement and support

A private service will take place Tuesday, December 15, 2020 with burial at a later date in Bolivar, Tennessee. Services will be livestreamed by visiting Allen's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com at 2 p.m. Tuesday and clicking the link at the bottom on the page. The link will not appear until 10 minutes before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to the family for your loss. I worked with Al in Transportation at JMC. He was such a good and kind man. We liked to talk about politics. He was so smart and had a great sense of humor. He also spoke to me about his family and his health difficulties when growing up. He was proud of his family. I especially remember he talked about his brother in Colorado. He had a strong faith in God and I am sure he is with Him. I am most sad for Lamont. Al (Roland) loved his son SO MUCH. I am sure he will be watching over him from heaven. He will be missed. God bless.
Cheri Hansen
December 15, 2020
Sorry for my message, I used the wrong name. My deepest apologies to the family, but everything else is correct.
Jeff Jamison
December 14, 2020
I've known Lamont for quite a long time . All the years that I had known Lamont, I never called him by name , I just referred to him as No Fella. He was always a decent fella. I would see him at Vandevere park walking, he would always speak and we would just keep walking, we did not want to disrupt the rytham of walking. He will be missed. I send my condolences to his family. .
Jeff jamison
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Al in transportation for many years. We definitely had discussions on a wide range of topics. Monday morning sports talks were a lot of fun. God bless you buddy, keep the sports bar open for discussion. Mike Rohweder
Mike Rohweder
December 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. I worked with Al at the JMC and we became very close friends. I and my wife Karen had supper with and his friend jerry in August on his new pellet grill. He was coming to my home in the spring once this covid thing had settled down. I am going to miss him terribly but honored we were friends for as long as we were. Please let me know if I can help in any way. God bless u all and I'll see u on the other side brother.
Lorin Daniels
December 13, 2020
