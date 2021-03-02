Menu
Alleyne Alice Schriefer
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Coal Valley
1700 1st St
Coal Valley, IL

Alleyne Alice (Hoyt) Schriefer

April 27, 1927-February 27, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Alleyne Alice (Hoyt) Schriefer, 93, a resident of Park Vista Senior Center, East Moline, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Cremation will be directed by Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. There will be no visitation. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.

Alleyne was born April 27, 1927, in Kewanee, to David Trew and Alice Louise (Blaine) Hoyt. After courting through their years attending Coal Valley High School, she (a 5 '4" cheerleader for basketball) and Herbert Schriefer (the 6' 8" star center for the basketball team) married on October 4, 1947, at First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley. They made a striking couple residing in Coal Valley, and later at Shady Beach, Geneseo, until his death in 2004. During their marriage they were both involved in concession management for the Corral and Memri Drive-In Theaters for many years. Alleyne was also employed at the Jewel/Turnstyle, Moline, and then retired from Walmart, Geneseo in 2004.

In later years she and Herb shared their time enjoying river life on The Rock at Shady Beach. As the fall seasons and colder weather approached, and she could finally manage to pull Herb off the river and away from his fishing and duck hunting, they would spend winters in warmer weather on Galveston Island, Texas. Alleyne was also a master quilter creating many beautiful works now treasured by her family.

Survivors include sons Dean (Peggy), Moline, Garry (Marla), Shoreline, Washington; grandchildren David Schriefer and Noelle (Brian) Smith, Sara and Eric Schriefer; great-granddaughters Nora Schriefer and Willow Smith; and brother Charles Hoyt, Chicago. She was preceded in death by her husband, and brothers David and Kenneth Hoyt.

Alleyne's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
I'm so very sorry for the loss of Alleyne...I just got her back in the salon...in fact the last time was 1 week ago today :( She was with me when she got the news that she had to go back for another surgery. She had tears in her eyes and said..I cant go through this again.. her pain was really getting to her..I will miss her so much. Ive been doing her hair since she came to Park Vista. Very smart lady :) Take comfort in knowing she was so proud of her family and loved you all dearly.
Robyn Anderson
March 2, 2021
Peggy, Dean, David & Family, Alleyne was such an amazing lady that will be truly missed by all. Please know that today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. Hugs, Prayers and Blessings. Gina Hofmann
Gina Hofmann
March 1, 2021
