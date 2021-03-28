Menu
Alva D. "Al" Cramblett
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Alva D. "Al" Cramblett

August 18, 1943-March 17, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, SD-Alva D. "Al" Cramblett, 77, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at a local hospital in Minnesota.

A celebration of Al's life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1st at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Military honors will begin the celebration of life and will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois, 730 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246.

Al was born on August 18, 1943 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of William and Leonora Cramblett. His military career began in 1966, after he graduated from Ohio University with a B.S. degree in chemical engineering. While serving in the U.S. Army, he was stationed in Germany, Hawaii, and Kansas, where he earned an M.S. degree in industrial engineering at Kansas State University. Following his military service, he worked as a civilian at the Rock Island Arsenal. Al was a real estate investor, landlord and entrepreneur. He started the Quad Cities Rental Property Association and served as President. Multitalented, knowledgeable, smart, hardworking, handy, and he was always willing to help other people with his advice or deed.

Al is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife of 22 years, Natasha; his sisters, Dorothy Malicki and Susie Frew; his brother, Richard Cramblett; and his children, Michael Cramblett and Michelle Baker.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be shared with Al's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Apr
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michelle so sorry for the loss od your father
Deborah Chokkalingam
March 29, 2021
Thank you Al for all the work you have done for the Quad City Rental Property Association to better the Landlord profession
ronnie gruenhagen
March 29, 2021
QUAD CITY RENTAL PROPERTY
March 29, 2021
