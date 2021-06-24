Alwin "Al" Dueker

March 26, 1941-June 21, 2021

DAVENPORT-Alwin "Al" Dueker, 80, of Davenport, was called to his eternal home to be with Jesus on Monday, June 21, 2021. Al is survived by his wife, Donna; four boys: Craig (Julie), Bob, Dave (Carrie), and Dan (Alison); 10 grandsons: Ryan, Josh, Zach, Alex, Ethan, Owen, Travis, Riley, Devin, and Erik; brother Duane (Barb) and sister Dollie Meyers.

A celebration of Al's life will be held on Friday, June 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. Visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Al will be buried with military honors at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Leave online condolences at www.Rungemortuary.com.

Al was born in Bay City, Michigan, moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa, and married Donna on June 5, 1966. Al served our country for four years in the Air Force. He earned his bachelor and master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University and worked for MidAmerican Energy his entire professional career in the substation division.

Al's legacy consisted of much more than his professional achievements. He provided a loving Christian home for his four boys in partnership with Donna being a living example of Christ's love. Al was blessed with many God-given gifts which he used throughout his life. Al was a selfless servant to anyone who needed help.

In retirement, Al enjoyed spending time with Donna, traveling to watch his grandkids' many activities, and helping his sons with home projects. He enjoyed playing more golf and had many incredible friends fill out his foursomes. Al was extremely passionate about the Cyclones and would watch the football and basketball teams any opportunity he had.

We thank God for the incredible gift that Al was to his family and friends.