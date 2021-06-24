Menu
Alwin "Al" Dueker
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Alwin "Al" Dueker

March 26, 1941-June 21, 2021

DAVENPORT-Alwin "Al" Dueker, 80, of Davenport, was called to his eternal home to be with Jesus on Monday, June 21, 2021. Al is survived by his wife, Donna; four boys: Craig (Julie), Bob, Dave (Carrie), and Dan (Alison); 10 grandsons: Ryan, Josh, Zach, Alex, Ethan, Owen, Travis, Riley, Devin, and Erik; brother Duane (Barb) and sister Dollie Meyers.

A celebration of Al's life will be held on Friday, June 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. Visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Al will be buried with military honors at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Leave online condolences at www.Rungemortuary.com.

Al was born in Bay City, Michigan, moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa, and married Donna on June 5, 1966. Al served our country for four years in the Air Force. He earned his bachelor and master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University and worked for MidAmerican Energy his entire professional career in the substation division.

Al's legacy consisted of much more than his professional achievements. He provided a loving Christian home for his four boys in partnership with Donna being a living example of Christ's love. Al was blessed with many God-given gifts which he used throughout his life. Al was a selfless servant to anyone who needed help.

In retirement, Al enjoyed spending time with Donna, traveling to watch his grandkids' many activities, and helping his sons with home projects. He enjoyed playing more golf and had many incredible friends fill out his foursomes. Al was extremely passionate about the Cyclones and would watch the football and basketball teams any opportunity he had.

We thank God for the incredible gift that Al was to his family and friends.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
Jun
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
I am so sorry to hear of Al's passing. I worked with Al off and on for many years. Al was always such a nice and kind man, he was a pleasure to work with.
Anne Liebbe
Work
June 30, 2021
Dear Donna and family, My thoughts and prayers are with you. I was fortunate to know and work with Al for 30+ years. I always admired him and appreciated all his support over the years. He kept us (Accounting) on our toes! Al was very special and I know will be missed much. An old friend, Ron Canaday
Ron Canaday
Work
June 27, 2021
Adam, Tiff, Will & Faith Perp
June 26, 2021
Al was one of my favorite's. He was very demanding of accurate information, but an extremely professional customer. Always enjoyed our golf outings together. Prayers for peace and great memories. Ted & Jackie Stephens.
Ted Stephens
June 25, 2021
Al was a reliable friend and co-worker. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Tom Woodruff
Work
June 25, 2021
We're sorry to hear of Al's passing. I worked for and with him for many years. He was a good friend. What a great guy to work for. Deanna and I always enjoyed seeing both of you around town. Al was always so upbeat and lightened the day. We will miss him.
Jerry & Deanna Klinkenberg
Work
June 24, 2021
Dan and family - I´m so sorry for your loss. I remember your dad being active in our school and sports events. He raised a great family that I truly enjoyed spending time with while growing up. My thoughts and prayers are with you all now.
Brian Heber
Friend
June 24, 2021
