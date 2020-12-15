Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amber Pobanz
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Amber Pobanz

November 13, 1959-December 9, 2020

PEARLAND, TX-Amber J. Pobanz, 61, of Pearland, TX, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Harbor Hospice, Houston, TX.

Funeral services will be 10am, Friday, December 18, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Amber was born November 13, 1959 in Rock Island, the daughter of Richard and Phyllis (Warner) Barbee. She married Kent Pobanz on March 14, 2012 in Houston, TX.

Amber graduated from Rock Island High School in 1978. She was a hard-working mother supporting her two children. She worked as the Director of Sales/Marketing for the Holiday Inn, Moline, always supporting her colleagues, guests, and community.

She enjoyed needlepointing, country music, animals, and spending as much time as possible with her family. She was always up for a good time, enjoyed being a very social person, and was a good friend to many. Amber spent several years battling her illness but always had a huge smile on her face.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Kent; children, Travis (Kelly) Strupp, Davenport and Tara Strupp Moore, League City, TX; step-children, Tiffany Harmon, Overland Park, KS, Mark Pobanz, Rock Island and Samantha Pobanz, Moline; grandchildren, Meikel Strupp, Noah Palmer, Payton Strupp, Cash Moore and Erik Palmer; sister, Christy (Jim) Thorpe, Livingston, TX and brother, Andrew Barbee. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard "Kippy" Barbee and Robert Barbee.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
rodney hanson
December 16, 2020
I worked with Amber at the Moline Holiday Inn. She was always so cheerful and fun. I thank her for the smiles and warmth she always gave me.
Sue Simms (AVS Inc)
December 15, 2020
Amber, a family friend, brought sunshine wherever she went, with her warm smile and sense of humor. She is dearly missed.
Gerie Wilson
December 15, 2020
Amber was always the happy face that greeted you at the Holiday Inn. When events were scheduled she made sure everything was done properly and to everyone´s satisfaction. Her happy eyes and smile will be missed. But will always be in my memories. Rest In Peace pretty lady.
Greg R. Crouch
December 15, 2020
I'm so sorry. We were classmates, and she was a sweet, lovely girl.
Ellen Tsagaris
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results