Amber Pobanz

November 13, 1959-December 9, 2020

PEARLAND, TX-Amber J. Pobanz, 61, of Pearland, TX, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Harbor Hospice, Houston, TX.

Funeral services will be 10am, Friday, December 18, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Amber was born November 13, 1959 in Rock Island, the daughter of Richard and Phyllis (Warner) Barbee. She married Kent Pobanz on March 14, 2012 in Houston, TX.

Amber graduated from Rock Island High School in 1978. She was a hard-working mother supporting her two children. She worked as the Director of Sales/Marketing for the Holiday Inn, Moline, always supporting her colleagues, guests, and community.

She enjoyed needlepointing, country music, animals, and spending as much time as possible with her family. She was always up for a good time, enjoyed being a very social person, and was a good friend to many. Amber spent several years battling her illness but always had a huge smile on her face.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Kent; children, Travis (Kelly) Strupp, Davenport and Tara Strupp Moore, League City, TX; step-children, Tiffany Harmon, Overland Park, KS, Mark Pobanz, Rock Island and Samantha Pobanz, Moline; grandchildren, Meikel Strupp, Noah Palmer, Payton Strupp, Cash Moore and Erik Palmer; sister, Christy (Jim) Thorpe, Livingston, TX and brother, Andrew Barbee. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard "Kippy" Barbee and Robert Barbee.

