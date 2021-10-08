Amelia Marie Foster

October 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Amelia Marie Foster, daughter of Shantelle Foster of Davenport, Iowa, was stillborn on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

Amelia is survived by her loving mother, Shantelle Foster; four siblings, Rhegan, Ramiyah, Armani, and Laylani; grandparents, Michelle Crowell of Moline, and Willie Foster of Davenport; great-grandparents, Theresa Zikry of Davenport, and David Ketih of Washington D.C.; an aunt and uncles, Jazmine, Travon, and Aaron Foster, and Jessie Crowell; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Merry Keith.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.