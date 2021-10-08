Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amelia Marie Foster
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Amelia Marie Foster

October 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Amelia Marie Foster, daughter of Shantelle Foster of Davenport, Iowa, was stillborn on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

Amelia is survived by her loving mother, Shantelle Foster; four siblings, Rhegan, Ramiyah, Armani, and Laylani; grandparents, Michelle Crowell of Moline, and Willie Foster of Davenport; great-grandparents, Theresa Zikry of Davenport, and David Ketih of Washington D.C.; an aunt and uncles, Jazmine, Travon, and Aaron Foster, and Jessie Crowell; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Merry Keith.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I just want to tell you that I'm very sorry for you!
Janet Tracy
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results