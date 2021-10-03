Amy Poterack King

September 20, 1972-September 20, 2021

Amy Poterack King passed unexpectedly on September 20th 2021 from a brain aneurysm.

Amy was born in Seoul Korea on September 20th 1972.

She was adopted by Dick and Pat Poterack at 6 months.

She was sweet, caring and loved by everyone who knew her.

Amy enjoyed going to Florida. She liked relaxing on her personal floatie all afternoon in our pool.

Amy hated to shop and get dressed up. She was usually wearing one of her many Florida tee shirts and her sweats. That was her fashion statement.

Amy was an organ donor.

Amy will be terribly missed by her husband Ian, her two children Emily 9 & Jakob 18, her parents and Carl & Jane King her husband's parents.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ansel and Emma Bucy.

Family and friends are invited to a casual celebration of life October 9th at 5:00 at Riverfront Grill, 4619 34th St, Rock Island.

Memorials can be given to Emily & Jakob for their education fund or St Jude.

Donations can be deposited at Riverfront Grill.