Amy Perreault
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Amy Perreault

March 20, 2022

DEWITT-Amy Perreault, 71, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur; sons, Michael (Veronica) Perreault, and Shane Perreault both of Davenport; grandchildren, Melody (Violet) Perreault and their son, Michael, and Taylor (Michael Walker) and their daughters, Elaina and Arella; a brother, Jeffrey Rapkin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints in DeWitt, at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 24, 2022.
