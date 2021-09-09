Menu
Andrew "Andy" Eickstaedt
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Pleasant Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Andrew "Andy" Eickstaedt

March 27, 1954-August 31, 2021

Andrew "Andy" Eickstaedt, 67, of Casa Grande, AZ, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31, with his beloved Christine by his side. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Andy was born March 27, 1954, to Harold and Carol (Hudwardsen) Eickstaedt in Davenport. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1972. On September 3, 1983, Andy was united in marriage to Christine Bender. They were blessed with 37 years of marriage and two children: Jennifer and Kaylen. Andy worked at the Oscar Mayer plant in Davenport, IA, for 30 years until his retirement. Andy enjoyed building cars, wood working, and above all, his two English Springers, Bayley and Bella. Three years ago, Andy and Chris moved to Casa Grande, AZ, to enjoy their retirement. They purchased a motorhome and traveled to many states, visiting family and friends along the way.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Christine, AZ; his daughter, Jennifer (Matt White) Eickstaedt, IA; and his brothers, Randy, TX, and Mark, WI.

Andy is now reunited in Heaven with his son Kaylen, and his parents Harold and Carol. He was a beloved husband and father, who will be forever remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Sep
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
