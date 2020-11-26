Andrew Henry Ketelsen

July 22, 1980-November 23, 2020

DUBUQUE-Andrew Henry Ketelsen, 40 of Dubuque, formerly of Davenport, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Hills and Dales Care Center in Dubuque. Private family services will be held at The Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Andrew was born July 22, 1980 in Davenport, the son of Ron J. and Carlette M. Ketelsen.

His journey in life was a struggle from day one but he always met the challenge and exceeded expectations. Andrew was a wonderful, loving person whose infectious smile could light up a room. Andrew was a graduate of Davenport West High School in 2001. He enjoyed ice skating, swimming, bike riding, baseball, car rides and exploring new places with his family. He attended Special Olympics and brought home several medals. A favorite memory was a trip to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.

he Ketelsen family would like to thank and acknowledge Hills and Dales in Dubuque, Iowa for the exceptional quality of care Andrew received while residing there for the past few years. Memorials may be made to Seizures or Autism Research of the Quad Cities.

Survivors include his parents, Ron H. and Carlette M. Ketelsen and brothers: Kevin R. Ketelsen and Matthew C. Ketelsen (Carrie).