Andromachi Gliarmis

August 28, 1932-March 21, 2022

DAVENPORT-Andromachi Gliarmis, 89, Davenport, passed away on March 21, 2022 at her home. Funeral services are 12:00 PM Friday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 5:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption Church, where she was a member.

Andromachi was born on August 28, 1932 in Corfu Greece, the daughter of Apostolos and Dimitra (Doka) Rallis. At age 10 and just completing 3rd grade, her mother died and Andromachi stepped up to be homemaker for her father and siblings. She followed in her father's professional footsteps and became a tailor. She worked with her father until she married Dimitrios on November 1, 1959 in Greece. Mrs. Gliarmis and her husband continued working side by side until they both retired. Andromachi was an amazing cook and a wonderful homemaker. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Dimitrios, children; John (Sherri) Gliarmis, Sioux Falls, SD and Dimitra (Anastasios) Korovilas, Davenport, grandchildren; Apostolos (Heather), Katherine (Bryan), Dimitrios, Andromahi (Justin) and Pantelis (Liz) and great-grandchildren; Jaeleigh, Raelynn and Elena.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers and sisters.

