Ann Marie Leavitt Colbath

October 21, 1940-October 3, 2021

FREEPORT – Ann Marie Leavitt Colbath, 81, passed away on October 3, 2021, at Hawthorne House nursing care where she had been a patient since November 2016. Ann requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to your local Planned Parenthood office. For a full obituary see Funeral Alternatives Group at: https://www.funeralalternatives.net.