Ann Marie Randazzo

August 20, 1937-October 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Ann Marie Randazzo, 83, previously of Milan, Ill., passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Generations, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 pm Friday, October 23, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, Ill. Live streaming of the funeral mass will be available at: https://vimeo.com/469791113. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 Friday, October 23, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, masks are required in the funeral home and church; social distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Ann Marie was born August 20, 1937 in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of Gaspare and Providence (Martino) Randazzo. She was a computer operator for the Rock Island Arsenal for 30 years.

Ann Marie was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She enjoyed crafts, oil painting and golfing. She truly loved animals and rescued many over her lifetime. She spent many hours volunteering at the local animal shelters. She treasured time with her family.

Ann Marie was preceded in death by her father, Gaspare Randazzo; mother, Providence Randazzo Pizzuto; brother, Guy Randazzo and; sister, Frances Owens.

She is survived by her brother, Frank Randazzo, Moline; sister, Roseanna Damp, Rock Island; sister-in-law, Eva Randazzo, Rock Island; brother-in-law, Duane Owens, Moline; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave, Milan, IL 61264
Oct
23
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
, Milan, Illinois
Ms. Ann you were the life if any party. And it did not have to be a party. You always made people laugh,, BUT don't get on your bad side. That was a different side people did not want to see. You truly will be missed by all. Rest in pease my 4 foot friend. Love you from your 6 foot friend. Peace be with your for ever and ever.
Linda Tucker
October 18, 2020
I worked with Annie (Munchkin) at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years. She always brought fun to the work place. She loved her family, and her Arsenal family, for that is what we were in Operations. She wore her heart on her sleeve. She also loved her 4 legged children. I know that she is dancing away in heaven with Barb Knight, and a few other co-workers that have passed on before. Until we meet again, keep the mega watt smile, and keep the dance beat going. Will always remember the fun times. Love you, Munchkin.
Olinda Gunther
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Pamela Randazzo
October 18, 2020
Annie we had "Great Times"! Peace Be With You. Amen and Amen. Rolla Lucas
Rolla Lucas
Friend
October 18, 2020
Oh my Dear Annie! We will miss all the "Get Down Boogie Times" we had and I will always remember! You were "The Life of the Party" at Roberto's retirement! Our shopping trips with Olinda and Cheryl A. at the "helm" to Chicago. Peace be with you my Sister! Condolences to the family. Amen and Amen.
Marta Lucas
October 18, 2020
The Randazzo's from Michigan will sorely miss Annie. She brought a lot of fun into our lives. Annie will be in our hearts forever.
Pamela Randazzo
October 17, 2020
"Funny Firecracker" defines this little lady. Many years of fun, challenges, and great friendship. God has His hands full now, I hope He's ready! RIP "Annie Ban-Annie." Keep 'em laughing in Heaven...quietly!!
Ruth Petrashek
October 16, 2020
I worked with Annie for years. She was so much fun and a good friend. My condolences to the family. She will be missed.
Bonnie Erickson
October 15, 2020